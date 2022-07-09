32,799 Shares in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Acquired by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. Calton & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Global SuperDividend US ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIV opened at $19.38 on Friday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $21.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.54.

