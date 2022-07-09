455,679 Shares in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Bought by Vista Finance LLC

Vista Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 455,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,421,000. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up approximately 9.5% of Vista Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 225,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 22,470 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $463,000.
NYSEARCA SH opened at $16.01 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91.
ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.
