6,000 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Purchased by AMH Equity Ltd

AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. Steel Dynamics makes up 0.5% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $199,835,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,651,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,608,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,051,000 after buying an additional 481,137 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 816.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 310,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,892,000 after buying an additional 276,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,222,000 after buying an additional 240,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ STLD opened at $66.16 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $100.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.57 and a 200-day moving average of $72.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.38.
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $0.44. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.02%.
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.
