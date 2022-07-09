6,000 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Purchased by AMH Equity Ltd

AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. Steel Dynamics makes up 0.5% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $199,835,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,651,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,608,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,051,000 after buying an additional 481,137 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 816.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 310,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,892,000 after buying an additional 276,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,222,000 after buying an additional 240,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $66.16 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $100.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.57 and a 200-day moving average of $72.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $0.44. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.02%.

About Steel Dynamics (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.