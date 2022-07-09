6,509 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Acquired by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 58,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.94. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $49.61.

