7,858 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Acquired by Solidarilty Wealth LLC

Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 47.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR opened at $66.53 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $85.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.