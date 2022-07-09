9,545 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Bought by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 4,449,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,142,000 after purchasing an additional 76,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,279,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,766,000 after purchasing an additional 41,796 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,845,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,294,000 after purchasing an additional 141,153 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,651,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,059,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,461,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,772,000 after acquiring an additional 312,535 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCO opened at $20.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.16. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $22.25.

