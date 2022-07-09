AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Receives $159.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.69.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV opened at $152.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.17 and its 200 day moving average is $148.35.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 130,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.