AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.78-$13.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its FY22 guidance to $13.78-13.98 EPS.

Shares of ABBV opened at $152.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.35. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $270.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.92%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $159.69.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,352,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,322,000 after purchasing an additional 804,700 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9,479.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 664,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 657,337 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,532,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,383,000 after purchasing an additional 530,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 609,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,810,000 after purchasing an additional 231,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

