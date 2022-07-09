ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Price Target Cut to €13.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMYGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €14.00 ($14.58) to €13.00 ($13.54) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a €13.25 ($13.80) price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.60 ($14.17) to €11.20 ($11.67) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €13.80 ($14.38) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from €15.00 ($15.63) to €14.00 ($14.58) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABN AMRO Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.60.

ABN AMRO Bank stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 53,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,809. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

