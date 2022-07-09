ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Price Target Cut to €13.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €14.00 ($14.58) to €13.00 ($13.54) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a €13.25 ($13.80) price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.60 ($14.17) to €11.20 ($11.67) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €13.80 ($14.38) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from €15.00 ($15.63) to €14.00 ($14.58) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABN AMRO Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.60.

ABN AMRO Bank stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 53,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,809. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

