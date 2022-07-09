Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT Raised to $8.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ACCD has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Accolade from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Accolade from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Accolade from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Accolade from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accolade presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.17. Accolade has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $54.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average is $14.11.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($4.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($4.19). The business had revenue of $85.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.97 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 124.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Accolade by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Accolade by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Accolade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Accolade by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Accolade by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

