Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL – Get Rating) shot up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 24.60 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24.60 ($0.30). 42,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,157,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.35 ($0.29).
The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £78.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38.
About Accrol Group (LON:ACRL)
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Accrol Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accrol Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.