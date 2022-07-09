Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL – Get Rating) shot up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 24.60 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24.60 ($0.30). 42,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,157,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.35 ($0.29).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £78.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38.

About Accrol Group

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet tissue, kitchen towels, and facial tissues, as well as biodegradable wet wipes. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

