ActiveOps (LON:AOM) Trading Down 5.6%

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Rating) traded down 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 67 ($0.81). 26,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 162,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71 ($0.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of £49.34 million and a PE ratio of 7.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 74.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 115.05.

ActiveOps Company Profile (LON:AOM)

ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions worldwide. The company provides Workware+ solutions comprising ControliQ, a cloud-based employee performance management solution that enables organizations balance workloads and resource levels for various functions relating to operations; WorkiQ, workforce analytics and employee productivity monitoring solution, which enables organizations to manage productivity and employee wellbeing; and OpsIndex to score and benchmark key metrics based on industry sector and regional trends.

