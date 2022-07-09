Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $210.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AYI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $210.57.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $156.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $142.71 and a one year high of $224.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.74. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $838,539.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $160,787.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

