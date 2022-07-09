ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.32

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.32 and traded as low as $1.24. ADDvantage Technologies Group shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 5,449 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

ADDvantage Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:AEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The firm had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEY)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

