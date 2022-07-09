Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Increased by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.5% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Peterson Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 9,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $299,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47,053.6% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 13,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,175 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 19,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.04.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $79.35 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $128.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

