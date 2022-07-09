Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 628 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,853 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.
In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.78.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
