Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 31,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $420.35. 681,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,974. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.19. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $111.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

