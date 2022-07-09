Advisor Partners LLC Buys 1,528 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 39,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $1,399,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $3,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $75.38. 6,589,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,099,590. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.32. The company has a market capitalization of $160.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Barclays upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.