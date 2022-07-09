Advisor Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.71.

TM traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $156.76. 159,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.15 and a 200-day moving average of $175.75. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $152.14 and a 12-month high of $213.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $69.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.20 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 9.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

