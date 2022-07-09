Advisor Partners LLC Decreases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.71.

Shares of BLK traded down $4.14 on Friday, hitting $619.56. 347,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,902. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $625.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $723.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

In other news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

