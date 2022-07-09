Advisor Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,179 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.39. 11,816,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,911,874. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

