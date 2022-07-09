Advisor Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.53. 3,467,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,655,388. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $143.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.35.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

