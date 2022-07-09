Advisor Partners LLC Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,452 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.3% of Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $20,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in Tesla by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $18.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $752.29. The company had a trading volume of 33,951,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,544,524. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $620.57 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $729.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $879.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. BNP Paribas decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $883.65.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

