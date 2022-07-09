Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 353 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,397 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,266,923,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in QUALCOMM by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,251,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,829 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,548,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.48.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.61 on Friday, hitting $136.01. 8,393,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,554,957. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $152.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.