Advisor Partners LLC Sells 3,377 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 0.6% of Advisor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $80.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,707,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,833,610. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $157.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.73%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

