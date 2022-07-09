Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. Barrington Research cut their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $119.66 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $112.38 and a one year high of $191.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.04. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.80 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,965,000 after acquiring an additional 21,407 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $649,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.