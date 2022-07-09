Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.23

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.23 and traded as high as $51.96. Agilysys shares last traded at $50.99, with a volume of 120,633 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Agilysys to $58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Agilysys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Agilysys from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.68 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.27.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.78 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Laveti Sridhar sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $26,357.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,225 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 370.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

