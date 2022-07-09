AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Trading 1.3% Higher

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 278 ($3.37) and last traded at GBX 277 ($3.35). 977,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 830,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 273.40 ($3.31).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on AJ Bell from GBX 400 ($4.84) to GBX 300 ($3.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.88) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 405 ($4.90) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AJ Bell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 377 ($4.57).

Get AJ Bell alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 3,117.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 7.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 269.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 303.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a GBX 2.78 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is 77.33%.

In related news, insider Evelyn Bourke acquired 52,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £150,092.39 ($181,753.92). Also, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 22,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.16), for a total value of £58,119.48 ($70,379.61). Insiders acquired 52,403 shares of company stock worth $15,039,306 over the last three months.

AJ Bell Company Profile (LON:AJB)

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.