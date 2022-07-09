Akroma (AKA) Trading 11.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Akroma has a market cap of $8,270.99 and $8.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,218.98 or 0.05651959 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00072900 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

