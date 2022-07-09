Alchemix Price Reaches $24.79 on Exchanges (ALCX)

Alchemix (ALCX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Alchemix has a total market capitalization of $33.45 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemix coin can currently be bought for approximately $24.79 or 0.00115101 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemix has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,539.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Alchemix Coin Profile

ALCX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,595,824 coins and its circulating supply is 1,349,363 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

