ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.10

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and traded as high as $2.22. ALJ Regional shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 98,471 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.51 million during the quarter. ALJ Regional had a negative return on equity of 244.21% and a negative net margin of 3.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ALJ Regional during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ALJ Regional by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALJ Regional by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALJ Regional by 4,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 58,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ALJ Regional during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

ALJ Regional Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALJJ)

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, transportation, and toll revenue collection industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Faneuil and Phoenix.

