ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.10

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and traded as high as $2.22. ALJ Regional shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 98,471 shares.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.51 million during the quarter. ALJ Regional had a negative return on equity of 244.21% and a negative net margin of 3.81%.
ALJ Regional Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALJJ)
ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, transportation, and toll revenue collection industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Faneuil and Phoenix.
