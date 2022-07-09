Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €255.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €255.00 ($265.63) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ALV. Barclays set a €225.00 ($234.38) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($260.42) price target on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($260.42) target price on Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €250.00 ($260.42) target price on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($270.83) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

ALV opened at €180.28 ($187.79) on Tuesday. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($174.27) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($215.42). The business’s fifty day moving average is €192.14 and its 200-day moving average is €207.38.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

