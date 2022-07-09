Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Receives $38.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALSN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.55. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.97 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 65.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

About Allison Transmission (Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

