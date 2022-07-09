AllSafe Price Up 102.7% Over Last 7 Days (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 66% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. In the last week, AllSafe has traded up 102.7% against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a market cap of $60,886.49 and approximately $3.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

