Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) PT Lowered to GBX 450 at Royal Bank of Canada

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 485 ($5.87) to GBX 450 ($5.45) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 470 ($5.69) to GBX 480 ($5.81) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of AFM opened at GBX 405 ($4.90) on Tuesday. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a 52-week low of GBX 290 ($3.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 495.61 ($6.00). The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 383.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 390.61. The stock has a market cap of £456.34 million and a PE ratio of 5,785.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. This is a boost from Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s previous dividend of $2.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s payout ratio is presently 110.71%.

In other news, insider Euan Fraser sold 563,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($4.84), for a total transaction of £2,253,940 ($2,729,401.79).

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions integrations, benchmarking, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, operations and outsourcing, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investment, and insurance.

