Altimmune’s (ALT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALT. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Altimmune to $27.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ ALT opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $17.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11. The firm has a market cap of $547.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.49.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 43.28% and a negative net margin of 2,819.11%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altimmune will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Diane Jorkasky sold 17,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $206,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider M Scot Roberts sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $65,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,654. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Altimmune during the first quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altimmune during the first quarter worth $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Altimmune during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Altimmune during the first quarter worth $106,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

