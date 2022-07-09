Altus Wealth Management LLC Has $3.85 Million Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 808.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,133 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up 2.6% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aflac Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,090,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,135,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,635 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 692.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,576,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,573 shares during the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 2,836,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,422,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,716 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average of $44.27. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $41.22 and a 1-year high of $46.18.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.