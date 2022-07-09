Altus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,164 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 22.4% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $32,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,220,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $194.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.69. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

