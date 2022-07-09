Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Price Target Cut to €53.00

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €61.00 ($63.54) to €53.00 ($55.21) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of AMADY stock opened at $54.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Amadeus IT Group has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $74.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day moving average of $63.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of -164.15 and a beta of 1.21.

About Amadeus IT Group (Get Rating)

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

