America First Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 97 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada accounts for about 6.2% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $21,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 1,812.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $132.84 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $124.95 and a 1 year high of $169.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.85.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.82%.
Several research firms have commented on FNV. StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.25.
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
