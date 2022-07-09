American Battery Technology (OTCMKTS:ABML) Shares Up 1.9%

American Battery Technology (OTCMKTS:ABML – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.71. 2,741,364 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 2,186,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97.

Get American Battery Technology alerts:

American Battery Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABML)

American Battery Technology Company engages in the exploration, mining, extraction, and recycling of battery metals. The company owns 644 placer mining claims on approximately 12,880 acres in the Western Nevada Basin, located in Railroad Valley in Nye County, Nevada. It also owns a 120-acre parcel of private property with water rights, in the town of Currant, Nevada near Railroad Valley.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Battery Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Battery Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.