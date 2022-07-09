American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY) Stock Price Up 2.1%

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.13 and last traded at $34.09. Approximately 1,774 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.41.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.71.
