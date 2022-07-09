American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Mizuho

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI set a $40.00 target price on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.31.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.74.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 153.19%.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at $315,353,438.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 200,706 shares of company stock worth $7,161,700. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 54,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

