American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Northcape Capital Pty Ltd

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 0.3% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMT traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,406. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.92.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $1.43 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.96%.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,290. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Bank of America began coverage on American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.07.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

