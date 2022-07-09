AMH Equity Ltd Takes $4.52 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 4.7% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after purchasing an additional 478,324 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7,332.9% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,175,000 after purchasing an additional 437,845 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,861,000 after purchasing an additional 424,039 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $43,986,000. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 299,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,198,000 after acquiring an additional 177,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $162.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.31. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $160.68 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

