Aminex (LON:AEX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.82

Aminex PLC (LON:AEX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.68 ($0.01). Aminex shares last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01), with a volume of 10,126,548 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

About Aminex (LON:AEX)

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas assets, reserves, and resources. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Ruvuma PSA, Kiliwani South, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located primarily in Tanzania.

