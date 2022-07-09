Aminex (LON:AEX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.82

Aminex PLC (LON:AEX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.68 ($0.01). Aminex shares last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01), with a volume of 10,126,548 shares traded.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
About Aminex (LON:AEX)
