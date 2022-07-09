Analysts Set Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Target Price at $46.50

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMPL shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. boosted its position in shares of Amplitude by 1,090.0% in the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 2,798,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,750 shares in the last quarter. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,672,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in shares of Amplitude by 543.0% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,607,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,400 shares in the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amplitude by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,041,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Rim Capital Associates II L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

AMPL opened at $16.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.33. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $87.98.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Amplitude Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.