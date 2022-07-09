Analysts Set EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) PT at $56.70

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EPR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of EPR opened at $48.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.56. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in EPR Properties by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 41,592 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in EPR Properties by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $2,988,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

