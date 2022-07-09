Analysts Set SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Target Price at $2,320.00

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,407.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SGS from CHF 3,100 to CHF 2,700 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,350 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SGS from CHF 2,640 to CHF 2,290 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. HSBC cut shares of SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,290 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS:SGSOY opened at $22.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average of $26.96. SGS has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $33.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

