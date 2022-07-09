Analysts Set Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target at $60.75

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VSAT shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Viasat has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $68.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Viasat will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viasat during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Viasat during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Viasat during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

